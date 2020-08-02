SunTrust Banks Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $22.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 6,906,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,474,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 630.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 83,693 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 332,909 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 60,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. 34.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.