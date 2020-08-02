Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $220.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $198.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.13 and its 200-day moving average is $133.02.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 103,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

