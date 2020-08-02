SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVMK shares. BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised SVMK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 10,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $250,864.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 72,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,438,557.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 414,063 shares of company stock worth $9,179,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of SVMK by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of SVMK by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.98. 666,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. SVMK has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. SVMK’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

