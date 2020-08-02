Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.29.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,950.42% and a negative return on equity of 84.15%. The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $55,227.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,648 shares of company stock worth $1,378,193 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

