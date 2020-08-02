T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TTOO. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.13.

NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 9,693,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,635,038. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 100.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 380,459 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at $242,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 2,732.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101,106 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 37.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 519,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 142,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in T2 Biosystems by 660.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 138,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

