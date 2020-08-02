TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is engaged in the business of fixed line voice and broadband telecommunications in the UK. The Company offers voice telephony, including line rental, calls, and added value services, such as voicemail; broadband Internet access services comprising email; and dial-up Internet access services to residential customers under the TalkTalk and AOL brand names. It also offers voice, data services, telephony systems, and mobile services, as well as information technology networking and security services to business customers under the Opal brand name. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS TKTCY remained flat at $$6.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.40.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.

