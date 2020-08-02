Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

TALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 17.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 1,252.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

TALO stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.81. 834,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 3.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $31.34.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $187.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.26 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

