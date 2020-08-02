Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,932 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 2.7% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,569.8% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after buying an additional 694,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,668,000 after buying an additional 382,127 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,107,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $927,330,000 after buying an additional 309,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,632,002,000 after buying an additional 295,599 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 687,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,691,000 after buying an additional 288,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $575.01. The company had a trading volume of 375,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,521. The firm has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $556.48 and a 200 day moving average of $509.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total transaction of $1,497,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $30,536,679 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

