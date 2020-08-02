Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,848 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 2.5% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $18,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $7.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,491,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

