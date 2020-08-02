Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,109,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,104,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,092 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,644,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,489,000 after purchasing an additional 185,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,594,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,277,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,136,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.66. 4,304,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.75.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

