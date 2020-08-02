Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 46.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $1,693,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 36.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.14. The stock had a trading volume of 494,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,947. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.41. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.