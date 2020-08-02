Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 47,049 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 47,049 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 3.3% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $24,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,718,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,689. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBA. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

