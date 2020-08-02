Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,944 Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after buying an additional 355,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,443,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,568,431. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

