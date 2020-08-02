Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $799,965.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,213 shares of company stock worth $10,866,177. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,051. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $487.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $428.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.