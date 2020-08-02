Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $23.86 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 313,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises approximately 3.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $23,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,414,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,028,439,000 after buying an additional 669,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,731,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 123.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,427,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,529 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $155,052,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,093,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,683,000 after purchasing an additional 398,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,417,572.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

EXPD traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.51. 2,042,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,503. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $84.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

