Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $286,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CSX by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 224,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 134,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CSX by 50.2% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.34. 5,576,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,716. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,638.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

