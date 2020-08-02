Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the first quarter worth $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares in the company, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.07. 10,865,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,571,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $198.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.02. The firm has a market cap of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

