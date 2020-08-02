Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $39.85 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for about 5.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of FactSet Research Systems worth $39,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,207,000 after purchasing an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $79,136,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $22,827,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,584,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,177,000 after acquiring an additional 81,632 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 528.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 89,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

In other news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,051.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,776 shares of company stock valued at $3,580,803 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $346.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.23. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $358.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

