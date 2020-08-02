Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.95 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204,197 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 175.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 300.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 138.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.79.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $99.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $114,907.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

