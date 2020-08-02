Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.80. 1,005,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,834. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $309.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.60 and a 200-day moving average of $268.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,465 shares of company stock worth $5,667,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.