Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 891 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,855,292,000 after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,351,303,000 after buying an additional 666,594 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,077,000 after buying an additional 828,805 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,337,751 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,061,123,000 after buying an additional 193,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.40. 7,211,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,888,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.28. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $134.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,141,624 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.18.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

