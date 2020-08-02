Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 412,760 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 96.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 412,760 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. 5,125,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.