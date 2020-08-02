Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $15.80 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 256,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,795,000. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.68. 11,445,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,218,439. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

