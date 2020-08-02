Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,490 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $16,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 70.4% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 9,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.22 and a 200-day moving average of $192.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.43.

In related news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,450,633.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,023 shares of company stock worth $10,095,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.