Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

TARO has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of TARO traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. 44,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.79. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $99.69.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($12.53). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 57.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 25.6% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.