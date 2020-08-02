Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for 1.4% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $184.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.04.

TDOC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.63. 2,480,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.76. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $675,360.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,474.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,977 shares of company stock worth $36,248,032 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.