Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TELL. Roth Capital began coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tellurian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

Shares of TELL opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $229.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 83.65% and a negative net margin of 494.44%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total value of $83,665.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 830,344 shares of company stock worth $853,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 93.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 816,748 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 838,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tellurian by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 42,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

