Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Get Tenable alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TENB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

TENB stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. 3,823,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,929. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.87. Tenable has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $36.51.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $42,515.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,966,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,048,426 shares of company stock valued at $62,581,158. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.5% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.