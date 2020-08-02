Terracoin Market Cap Achieves $1.29 Million (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $249.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,216.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $289.05 or 0.02577060 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00614281 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009729 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000590 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

