Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TCBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.65.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.22. 460,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,772. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 583,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,102,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

