Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is JNB Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 2.4% of JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,560,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,565,000 after acquiring an additional 835,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,396 shares of company stock valued at $15,983,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,044,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,561,689. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.