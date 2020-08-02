TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TGTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,730,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.47.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,146,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $288,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 61.2% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,547,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,138,000 after buying an additional 587,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

