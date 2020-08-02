TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,438,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,492,363. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). TherapeuticsMD had a negative return on equity of 1,170.63% and a negative net margin of 333.88%. The company had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Finizio purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,335,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,358.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 6,189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 619,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 40.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 528,151 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

