Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TBPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.42. The stock had a trading volume of 349,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,783. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.43. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

