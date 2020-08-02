TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded TIM Participacoes from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of TIM Participacoes stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. 1,651,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $951.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 662.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

