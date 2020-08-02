TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded TIM Participacoes from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.10.
Shares of TIM Participacoes stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.94. 1,651,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,811. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. TIM Participacoes has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in TIM Participacoes by 662.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.
TIM Participacoes Company Profile
TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.
