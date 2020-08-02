Total (NYSE:TOT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Total (NYSE:TOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter.

Total stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,342,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,601. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

