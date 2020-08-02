Total (NYSE:TOT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Total (NYSE:TOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. 3,342,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.66. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

