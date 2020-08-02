Total (NYSE:TOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Total (NYSE:TOT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Total stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,342,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.66. Total has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.08.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

