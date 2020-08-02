TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPIC. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TPI Composites from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Shares of TPIC traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.03 million, a PE ratio of -232.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $187,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 41,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $887,377.96. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after buying an additional 406,794 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 768,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after buying an additional 134,980 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 663,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 627,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 93,458 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

