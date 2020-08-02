Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of TRIL stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 778,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,337. Trillium Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts forecast that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,432,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,700,000. NEA Management Company LLC grew its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,736,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,363 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

