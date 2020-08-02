TrueFlip (TFL) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $16,688.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00004384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00040094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.64 or 0.05079723 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010357 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002221 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00051432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00030020 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TFL is a token. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TrueFlip

TrueFlip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.