TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,257. The stock has a market cap of $165.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $8.48 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.45). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 637.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,332 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 194,768 shares during the period. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

