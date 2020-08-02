TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TTMI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,335. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $31,172.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,498.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Pereira sold 2,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $26,955.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,625.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,401 shares of company stock valued at $136,163. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,431,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,888,000 after acquiring an additional 456,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after acquiring an additional 308,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 578,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 147,843 shares in the last quarter.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

