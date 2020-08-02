TurtleNetwork Trading 19% Higher This Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $477,119.90 and approximately $4,843.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00770021 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.54 or 0.01726057 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008961 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000214 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

