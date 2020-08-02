U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,194,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,717,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after buying an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. 7,707,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,725,943. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

