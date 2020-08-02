Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,089,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.04. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

