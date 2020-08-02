United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Rentals by 219.3% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.17. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $90,028.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut United Rentals from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

