United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.67.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Dwek sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.81, for a total transaction of $537,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,210 shares of company stock worth $28,840,232. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,534,000 after buying an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.47. The stock had a trading volume of 330,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,480. The company has a quick ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.45.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

