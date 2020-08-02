UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is engaged in providing interactive Protocol based network solutions. The Company also provides integration and support services in Internet Protocol TV, Interactive TV, Internet TV and Broadband for cable and telecom operators. It designs and sells IP-based telecommunications infrastructure products including its primary product suite of IPTV, and broadband solutions along with the services relating to the installation, operation and maintenance of these products. UTStarcom Holdings Corp., formerly known as UTStarcom, Inc., is headquartered in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

UTSI stock opened at $1.59 on Thursday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

UTStarcom Company Profile

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

