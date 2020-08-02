V-ID (VIDT) Market Capitalization Tops $17.81 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. V-ID has a total market cap of $17.81 million and $2.55 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00003428 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00040307 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.30 or 0.05102357 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00010652 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00051842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00030409 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.